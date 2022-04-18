Gomber (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Cubs after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings.

Gomber hasn't looked good to start the season, as he has yet to complete five innings while allowing at least three earned run in each of his first two outings. The command has been an issue as well -- aside from posting a 6:6 K:BB through his first 9.0 innings of work, he also tossed just 48 of his 81 pitches for strikes in this one. He's tabbed to make his next start Saturday against the Tigers on the road.