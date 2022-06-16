Gomber (3-7) took the loss during Wednesday's 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Guardians, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Gomber surrendered one run apiece in each of the first two innings and stumbled in the fifth, allowing three runs on four baserunners, to fall in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has now surrendered at least five runs in three of his last four starts and seen his ERA and WHIP spike 6.43 and 1.48, both of which rank bottom four among the 62 qualified starters. Gomber will look to get back on track with a matchup against Miami on tap for early next week.