Gomber (0-6) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Gomber got into trouble early, allowing a three-run double to Blaze Alexander in the first inning. Alexander added a solo shot in the fourth and Corbin Carroll tacked on a two-run homer in the fifth to account for the rest of the damage on Gomber's line. It continues to be a tough season for the southpaw, who has now lost five of his last six starts, though this was his longest outing of the year. He's at a 6.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 49.2 innings over 10 starts. He is projected to make his next start at St. Louis.