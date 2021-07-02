Gomber (forearm) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gomber felt good after his bullpen Thursday, and he's expected to have another bullpen session in the coming days before he begins a rehab assignment. The southpaw has been on the injured list since June 20 due to forearm tightness, but he could return sometime around the All-Star break if he can remain on track in his recovery.
