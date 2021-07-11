Manager Bud Black said that Gomber (forearm) threw around 35 pitches during a two-inning simulated game Saturday, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. The left-hander will throw a side session on Wednesday and could make a rehab start as soon as Friday.

Saturday's simulated game marks a big step for Gomber in his return from forearm tightness. It's not clear how many starts Gomber will require in the minors, but if he is indeed able to make his first rehab start next weekend, he should have a solid chance of rejoining the Rockies' rotation by the end of July. Gomber was pitching exceptionally prior to suffering the injury June 19, allowing just three earned runs across 21 innings dating back to June 3.