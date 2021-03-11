Gomber gave up three hits and two walks while striking out five over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring win over the Padres. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber continued to perform at a high level during his third spring start Wednesday. He gave up a pair of walks to load the bases with two outs in the third inning, but he struck out Tommy Pham swinging to end the inning. The southpaw recorded a strikeout with each of his four pitches against San Diego, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gomber is the clear favorite to win a back-end rotation role with the Rockies to begin the year after allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings during his first three Cactus League starts.