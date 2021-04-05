Gomber (0-1) allowed three earned runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out two across three innings, taking the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Gomber struggled in his Rockies debut, failing to ever settle in. After allowing three runs in the first inning, the 27-year-old managed to get through the next two innings without allowing a run. However, his command issues led to seven walks, earning him an early departure. Gomber will look to improve in his next start against the Giants.