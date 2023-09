Gomber (back) will not pitch as scheduled Sunday against the Blue Jays, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that it was possible Gomber could be skipped in the rotation due to soreness in his lower back, and that has now been confirmed. Luckily, it seems Gomber will be able to avoid the injured list and could still be able to return for his next turn through the rotation -- tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9 against San Francisco.