Gomber (forearm) played catch Friday and will throw a side session in the coming days before likely going on a minor-league rehab assignment, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gomber exited last Saturday's start with forearm tightness. The southpaw appears to have avoided a serious injury, but manager Bud Black noted that he's "still a ways away from a start." The skipper's words indicate that Gomber won't be activated from the injured list June 30 when he first becomes eligible. The 27-year-old, who posted a 1.62 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across eight starts prior to the injury, will likely need a rehab start before being activated. With that in mind, he figures to be in line for an early-to-mid July return to the Colorado rotation, assuming no setbacks in his recovery.