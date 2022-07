Gomber covered 3.2 innings in relief in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Brewers, giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

With starter Chad Kuhl getting chased from the game midway through the third inning, Gomber stepped in to give Colorado some much-needed length out of the bullpen. While he did well to keep the Brewers' bats at bay, Gomber looks like he'll have to settle for a bullpen role for now with Colorado content to give Jose Urena a trial as their No. 5 starter.