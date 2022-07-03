Gomber (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings, earning the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

Gomber gave up two of the four runs on solo shots by Christian Walker and Ketel Marte. Back on June 19, Gomber lost his spot in the rotation, but he should stick in a starting role after Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Gomber has an uninspiring 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 73 innings in 15 appearances (13 starts). He's projected for a road rematch in Arizona next week.