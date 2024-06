The Rockies designated Kitchen for assignment Sunday.

Just a day after joining the Rockies' active roster, Kitchen will be jettisoned off the 40-man in order to make room for Kyle Freeland (elbow), who was reinstated from the injured list Sunday. The 27-year-old southpaw holds a 3.00 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 33 innings at Triple-A Albuquerque and will likely clear waivers and remain in the organization.