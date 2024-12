Nola signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Sunday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nola was in the Royals' organization in 2024 and spent about a week in the majors without appearing in a game. With Drew Romo and Jacob Stallings in the mix, it's unlikely that Nola will play a significant role for the Rockies in 2025.