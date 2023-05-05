site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Austin Wynns: Added to 26-man roster
May 5, 2023
Wynns was activated to the Rockies' 26-man roster Friday.
Colorado claimed Wynns off waivers from the Dodgers on Thursday and will make him the new backup behind starting catcher Elias Diaz ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mets. Brian Serven has been optioned out to Triple-A Albuquerque.
