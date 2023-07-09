Wynns went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

He took Ryan Walker deep in the second inning, giving the veteran catcher his first homer of 2023. Even playing his home games at altitude hasn't done much to improve Wynns' offense -- since joining the Rockies in early May, he's slashing .222/.265/.311 in 50 plate appearances, numbers right in line with his career .228/.273/.332 performance.