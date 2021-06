The Rockies reinstated Bowden (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday before optioning him to Triple-A Albuquerque, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bowden is fully recovered from his shoulder injury after two rehab assignments, but he'll join the Triple-A squad for the time being. In 12.2 relief innings with the Rockies in 2021, the lefty has posted a 6.39 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP, both of which justify his Tuesday demotion.