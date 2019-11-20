Bowden was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The move prevents Bowden from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. The lefty looked excellent with Double-A Hartford, posting a 1.05 ERA and a 46.2 percent strikeout rate in 25.2 innings. He struggled upon promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, with his ERA ballooning ot 5.88 over 26.0 frames as his strikeout rate fell to 29.8 percent.