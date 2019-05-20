Rockies' Ben Bowden: Dominating in Double-A
Bowden has a 1.62 ERA, a 0.60 WHIP and 13 saves in as many opportunities through 16.2 innings for Double-A Hartford so far this season.
A starter when he was originally drafted in 2016, the 24-year-old has been lights-out as the closer for the Yard Goats, as he has a 26:4 K:BB to go along with the impressive ratios. While it still might be soon to tab Bowden as a candidate to get a run with the big club in the near future, he at least is making a solid case for a move to Triple-A Albuquerque.
