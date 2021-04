Bowden will be included on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies had already added Bowden to their 40-man roster following the 2019 season, so no corresponding transaction was needed for him to break camp with the big club. He'll be making his MLB debut in 2021 after spending five seasons rising through the Rockies' farm system following his selection in the second round of the 2016 draft. Bowden will be the sole left-hander in the Colorado bullpen.