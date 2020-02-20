Rockies' Ben Bowden: Out with back injury
Bowden will be shut down for at least a couple of weeks while contending with back discomfort, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The reliever is attending camp with the big club after the Rockies chose to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, but he wasn't a serious candidate to crack the Opening Day roster even before the injury. Once he's moved past the back injury, Bowden will presumably open the 2020 campaign with Triple-A Albuquerque, with whom he posted a 5.88 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 26 innings a season ago.
