Rockies' Ben Bowden: Out with shoulder strain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bowden was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left shoulder.
The left-hander apparently suffered the injury Saturday against the Reds while giving up two runs (one earned) while recording one out. It's unclear how long Bowden is expected to be sidelined.
