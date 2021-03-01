Bowden (undisclosed) is listed among the Rockies' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies included Bowden in their 60-man roster pool in 2020, but the 26-year-old lefty didn't get the opportunity to debut with the big club at any point in the 60-game season. Bowden's poor health likely played a part in him not receiving a promotion, as he battled a back injury during his time at the alternate training site before being shut down for good in August with an unspecified issue. Bowden seems to have fully recovered from whatever injury was plaguing him late in 2020, but he likely won't be a serious candidate to crack the Rockies' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training.