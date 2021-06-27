site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ben Bowden: Returns to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Bowden was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Bowden gave up five earned runs in two frames over his past three outings, prompting his return to the minors. Antonio Santos was promoted to the big-league roster in a corresponding move.
