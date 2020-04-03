Rockies' Ben Bowden: Sent to Triple-A
Bowden (back) was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Manager Bud Black said on March 5 that Bowden would be sidelined for at least another month with lower-back discomfort, so he should be considered out indefinitely. Bowden is one of the Rockies' best minor-league relievers.
