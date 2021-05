Rockies manager Bud Black said he expects Bowden (shoulder) to resume throwing at some point over the weekend, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

Though he was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left shoulder, Bowden isn't expected to be in store for a lengthy absence after a subsequent revealed nothing overly concerning. Bowden posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 12.2 innings over his 15 relief appearances with Colorado before landing on the IL.