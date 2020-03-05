Rockies' Ben Bowden: Timeline pushed back
Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Bowden (lower back) will be sidelined for at least another month, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Since being shut down approximately two weeks ago with lower-back discomfort, Bowden apparently hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery. Bowden will presumably remain in Arizona to continue his rehab at extended spring training when the Rockies break camp later this month.
