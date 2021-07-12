The Rockies have selected Montgomery with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Most drafts have at least one prospect like Montgomery, a super tooled up freak athlete with major questions about his hit tool. Montgomery, a prep center fielder from Pennsylvania, is the best such prospect in this class. Despite already showcasing plus power, Montgomery's long right-handed swing is not a thing of beauty. He has a wide stance and some moving parts as he brings the barrel to the hitting zone. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound tool shed also boasts a cannon of an arm and easy plus-plus speed with clean, long strides on the basepaths. If he outperforms expectations as a hitter, Montgomery could be the best position player from this draft, but it's also quite possible he never hits enough to make it as a big-league regular.