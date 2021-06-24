Flores was claimed off waivers by the Rockies on Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Flores made a single relief appearance for the Cardinals back in early May, allowing a run on a hit and two walks while failing to record an out. He recorded an unimpressive 5.74 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in five starts and three relief appearances for Triple-A Memphis before being designated for assignment Tuesday. He'll serve as organizational depth for the Rockies for now.