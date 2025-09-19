Crim went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 9-7 loss to Miami.

The rookie cleared the fence twice Thursday with each drive carrying more than 400 feet, thanks to Coors Field's elevation. Just a week after delivering his first big-league long ball, Crim now owns his first multi-homer performance just 11 games into his MLB career. Since being recalled, the 28-year-old has swung the bat well, posting a .261 average (6-for-23) with three homers, a double, seven RBI and four runs scored across his first six games with Colorado.