Crim went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over San Diego.

Making his Rockies debut, Crim got both his first major-league hit and homer courtesy of a fourth-inning jack. With Warming Bernabel (concussion) on the injured list, Crim has a chance to handle regular at-bats at first base in the interim. Crim has been very productive at the dish at the Triple-A level this season, slashing .281/.370/.494 with 21 big flies, 26 doubles and 85 RBI over 492 plate appearances in the minor leagues.