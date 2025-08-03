The Rockies claimed Crim off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Crim went 1-for-11 with one walk and six strikeouts during a brief stint in the big leagues with the Rangers back in May, but he had been raking at Triple-A Round Rock before Texas designated him for assignment Thursday. Over 378 plate appearances with Round Rock, Crim slashed .284/.373/.515 with 18 home runs and three stolen bases. Crim will stick around in the Pacific Coast League and link up with the Rockies' affiliate in Albuquerque, but he could receive another look in the majors before the end of the season if Colorado has a need for a short-side platoon first baseman or designated hitter.