Rockies' Blaine Crim: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies designated Crim for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Keegan Thompson. Crim has slashed .265/.339/.449 with seven home runs in 36 games this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. There's a good chance the 28-year-old passes through waivers, and if that happens, he could stick around in the organization.
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