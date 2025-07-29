Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Goes six scoreless in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blalock did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.
Blalock racked up a career-high seven strikeouts and didn't allow an extra-base hit, exiting with a 3-0 lead the Rockies' bullpen couldn't hold. The outing marked the 24-year-old's first career quality start, and he's now allowed just three earned runs over 17 innings since rejoining the majors July 12. He'll take a 7.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 33 frames into a home matchup with the Pirates this weekend.
More News
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Earns first win of season•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Remaining in rotation•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Entering rotation Saturday•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Moves up to majors•
-
Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Demoted after brutal start•