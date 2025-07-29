Blalock did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Blalock racked up a career-high seven strikeouts and didn't allow an extra-base hit, exiting with a 3-0 lead the Rockies' bullpen couldn't hold. The outing marked the 24-year-old's first career quality start, and he's now allowed just three earned runs over 17 innings since rejoining the majors July 12. He'll take a 7.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 33 frames into a home matchup with the Pirates this weekend.