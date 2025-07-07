The Rockies recalled Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Blalock will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Chase Dollander, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Though Dollander had been working out of the rotation, Blalock could be ticketed for a long-relief role with Colorado. The Rockies will close out their first-half schedule with six games this week, and an off day Thursday would allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation until the All-Star break. Blalock has previously made five appearances (three starts) for Colorado this season, posting a 12.94 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over 16 innings.