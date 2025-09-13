The Rockies recalled Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The 24-year-old righty will fill the open spot in Colorado's rotation created by Chase Dollander's (knee) move to the IL. Blalock has accumulated an 8.62 ERA and 1.79 WHIP through 47 MLB innings this season and will face a Padres offense that put up 12 runs against him on May 10, so fantasy managers searching for streaming options are likely better off looking elsewhere.