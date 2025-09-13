The Rockies will recall Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Saturday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blalock owns an unsightly 8.62 ERA and 1.79 WHIP through 47 innings with the Rockies this season and hasn't been much better in Triple-A, accumulating a 9.37 ERA in 16.1 frames since being optioned to Albuquerque in mid-August. Despite his poor performance, he'll come up from the minors to fill the opening in Colorado's rotation left by Chase Dollander's (knee) impending move to the injured list. Blalock will be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Padres squad he allowed to score 12 runs in just 3.2 innings on May 10.