Rockies' Bradley Blalock: Surrenders five runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blalock (2-6) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Mariners.
Blalock gave up at least five runs in each of his last six appearances over a pair of stints in the majors. He ends the regular season with a 9.36 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 58.2 innings over 14 appearances (12 starts) in the majors this year. As long as he's pitching for the Rockies, he's unlikely to put up serviceable numbers for fantasy managers.
