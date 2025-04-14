The Rockies recalled Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

The move comes with Kris Bryant (back) being placed on the 10-day IL. Fulford started the Triple-A season strong, slashing .395/.477/.868 with 10 runs scored, five home runs and 10 RBI across 44 plate appearances. He's is the third catcher on the Rockies' 26-man roster behind Hunter Goodman and Jacob Stallings. Goodman could see more time as the designated hitter following Bryant's placement on the IL, which would open the door for Fulford to make his major-league debut behind home plate if Stallings were to be given a rest day.