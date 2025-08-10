Fulford went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

During his current stint in the big leagues, Fulford has gone 4-for-14 with three strikeouts and one walk. He has been in the lineup for four of seven games since he was called up last Sunday, making two starts each at catcher and designated hitter. He's also started twice against right-handed pitchers, so it doesn't appear he'll be strictly platooned. Over 57 plate appearances in the majors, the 26-year-old has posted a .259/.281/.389 slash line with one home run, 11 RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base, two doubles and one triple.