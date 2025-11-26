The Rockies re-signed Castillo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Chase Ford of Milb Central reports.

Castillo split the 2025 season between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, holding a 2.94 ERA and 64:27 K:BB over 52 innings. The 25-year-old has never pitched at the big-league level but will get an opportunity in spring training to compete for a job in the Rockies' bullpen.