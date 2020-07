Eusebio (elbow) recovered from his Tommy John surgery from May of 2018 but isn't on the Rockies' 60-man roster.

Although Eusebio missed the start of the 2019 season, he was able to return in mid-June, but struggled with a 5.87 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 38.1 innings in 12 starts at the Rookie level. He was expected to begin the 2020 season with High-A Lancaster, but he'll have to wait until 2021 to continue his development with the team after he wasn't included on the team's 60-man roster.