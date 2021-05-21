Rodgers (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and will bat sixth and play second base against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers has plenty of prospect pedigree and is still just 24 years old, but his star has dimmed somewhat due to persistent injury problems. In 102 plate appearances thus far at the big-league level, he's hit a miserable .196/.235/.227. He's been out since mid-March with a strained right hamstring but could get plenty of chances to show what he can do going forward with the rebuilding Rockies already sitting last in the entire league.