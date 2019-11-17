Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Rodgers said Saturday that he's progressing well from June surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. "A couple of months ago, I couldn't even feel my arm and now I'm back to pretty much full activity, other than throwing and hitting a baseball," Rodgers said. "Those are things that are going to come. It's a crazy surgery, so you just have to be smart with it."
The 23-year-old indicated that he expects to resume throwing and hitting in about a month, putting him "a couple steps ahead" of where he expected when he required the season-ending procedure. With Rodgers tracking toward being 100 percent for spring training, he should get the chance to contend for the everyday role at second base. Given that he batted only .224/.272/.250 in 81 plate appearances in the majors before getting hurt, however, Rodgers is more likely to open 2020 at Triple-A Albuquerque.
