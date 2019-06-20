Rodgers was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Trevor Story (thumb) was sent to the injured list Thursday, allowing Rodgers to rejoin the Rockies just five days after being optioned back to the minors. The 22-year-old Rodgers appeared in 21 games during his first stint with the big club, slashing .246/.300/.277 with seven RBI and a 31.4 percent strikeout rate. Rodgers will likely fill in for the injured Story, though Pat Valaika is starting at shortstop Thursday.

