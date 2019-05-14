Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Blasts two more Triple-A homers
Rodgers went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers, two RBI and three runs for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
The Rockies were dealt a scare Saturday when their top prospect was hit in the helmet by a pitch, but he seems to be just fine after exploding Monday for this two-homer performance. Rodgers has been absolutely mashing Triple-A pitching this season, as this brings his slash line to .346/.415/.638 with nine homers and 20 RBI in 147 plate appearances. With numbers like that, Colorado will have a hard time leaving him in the minors much longer.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Making case for promotion•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Won't break camp with big club•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Knocks in two•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Set to compete for keystone gig•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Recovering from shoulder tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...