Rodgers went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers, two RBI and three runs for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

The Rockies were dealt a scare Saturday when their top prospect was hit in the helmet by a pitch, but he seems to be just fine after exploding Monday for this two-homer performance. Rodgers has been absolutely mashing Triple-A pitching this season, as this brings his slash line to .346/.415/.638 with nine homers and 20 RBI in 147 plate appearances. With numbers like that, Colorado will have a hard time leaving him in the minors much longer.