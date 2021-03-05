Rodgers went 2-for-3 with one home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Mariners.

Rodgers entered the game hitless in four exhibition at-bats. However, he ended any concern resulting from the slow start by singling in a run in the fourth inning prior to blasting a solo homer in the sixth. Most importantly, Rodgers has been cleared medically after battling a shoulder injury during the 2020 season and he'll look to secure regular playing at second base throughout spring training.