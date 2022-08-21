Rodgers went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in a 4-3 win over San Francisco on Saturday.

Rodgers snapped out of a 2-for-17 slump with his fourth four-hit game of the campaign, including a walkoff single in the 10th off San Francisco closer Camilo Doval. The 26-year-old got Colorado on the board with his third-inning double and added singles in the first, eighth and 10th. Despite the recent cold stretch, Rodgers is slashing a robust .329/.392/.457 across 18 August contests.