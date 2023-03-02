Rodgers was determined to have suffered significant damage to the capsule in his left shoulder following an MRI on Wednesday and could be facing season-ending surgery, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was initially diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder when he dove hard for a ball in a Cactus League game Tuesday against the Rangers, but follow-up tests have revealed a more serious injury than anticipated. Harding notes that doctors are still reviewing the full scope of the issue, so it may be several days before a determination on surgery is made one way or the other. The 26-year-old had been in line to serve as the Rockies' everyday second baseman in 2023, but his expected absence will force Colorado to alter its plans. Ryan McMahon could move over from third base to man the keystone, or Colorado could roll with Harold Castro or Alan Trejo at the position. Either way, Rodgers appears destined for an extended absence, and his expected absence for a large chunk of the season -- if not all of it -- is a major blow for the Rockies organization.