Rodgers has significant damage to the capsule in his left shoulder and could be facing season-ending surgery, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was initially diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder when he dove hard for a ball in a Cactus League game Tuesday afternoon against the Rangers, but the injury has proven to be far more serious than that. Harding notes that doctors are still reviewing the full scope of the issue. The 26-year-old had been slated to function as the Rockies' everyday second baseman in 2023. Ryan McMahon could move over from second, or Colorado could roll with Harold Castro or Alan Trejo at the position. Either way, this is obviously a serious a blow for Rodgers and the Rockies organization in general.