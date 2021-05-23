Rodgers went 2-for-3 with two RBI during Saturday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks
The 24-year-old went 0-for-4 in his season debut Friday but collected his first hits and RBI of the season during Saturday's victory. Rodgers missed the first seven weeks of the season with a right hamstring strain but is now in the infield mix for Colorado.
